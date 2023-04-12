 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Great Weather Day

Go outside after you read this.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

BIG DUB Cyclones win 8-1

HONOR SOCIETY 9 players recognized for the Clones.

HALI Setting NBA records.

PORTSMOUTH Shoon and Gabe are headed to another invitational.

Around the Country

WHAT. A. GAME. Schroder with the game winner just like everyone expected.

DRAFT PREVIEW Lets take a look at the tight end market.

MOCK DRAFT Will McDonald: First round draft pick. Lets speak it into existence.

WHO IS YOUR MVP? Let me know below.

PLAY IN GAMES More action tonight.

