The Mid-Morning Dump: Great Weather Day

BIG DUB Cyclones win 8-1
That's a Cyclone Winner!!!
HONOR SOCIETY 9 players recognized for the Clones.
Big 12-high 9️⃣ earn spot in @NFFNetwork Hampshire Honor Society
pic.twitter.com/oYSPZnOa75
HALI Setting NBA records.
Seems good. #Cyclones | #C5C | @TyHaliburton22
PORTSMOUTH Shoon and Gabe are headed to another invitational.
Good Luck to @Sh00n_ and @GabrielKalsche1 in the @PIT_Basketball this week!
: https://t.co/A2HKu1FaDy#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/2l3Yct5LXL
WHAT. A. GAME. Schroder with the game winner just like everyone expected.
CLUTCH SHOT BY DENNIS SCHRODER‼️
(via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/Z5k39rsAoU
DRAFT PREVIEW Lets take a look at the tight end market.
MOCK DRAFT Will McDonald: First round draft pick. Lets speak it into existence.
WHO IS YOUR MVP? Let me know below.
In a "convergence of three historic seasons," @ZachLowe_NBA is going with Joel Embiid for MVP.
He shares his NBA awards picks on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/dH8oSma3qe pic.twitter.com/XvKH8Ll0Ae
PLAY IN GAMES More action tonight.
WIN or GO HOME— ESPN (@espn) April 12, 2023
The NBA play-in tournament continues tonight between the 9th and 10th seed teams pic.twitter.com/biHRciXFcL
