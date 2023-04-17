The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs Begin

Iowa State Athletics

UPSET #3 OSU. The softball squad takes 1 out of 3 from the Cowboys.

TENNIS DUB. The Cyclones beat #35 Texas Tech on Senior Day.

TRANSFER. Hannah Belanger, who played 4 years at Truman State, joins the Cyclones.

OFFENSIVE LINE. Dare we say there is excitement at this position?

QUICK LEARNER. Mizzou transfer LB Zach Lovett is learning fast.

ASHLE JOENS. Has to set out to prove herself all over again.

STEP INTO MY OFFICE. Tre King, come on in.

Around The Country

RUSS. Shot 3-19 and still won the Clippers the game with his play.

MORANT INJURED. Will likely miss game 2 vs the Lakers.

BROKEN HAND, HURT BACK. Tyler Herro broke his hand, Giannis hurt his back.

DENVER ROMPS. Minnesota just didn’t have enough scoring punch.

NHL PLAYOFFS. Here is your playoff primer.

NIL STORY. Miami’s largest booster may have “unreliable funds”.

MOCK ME AWAY. Here is PFF’s latest mock draft.

MLB POWER RANKINGS. After 3 weeks of the season.

NFL STARS. Are starting to opt-out of workouts.