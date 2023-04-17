Buffalo Transfer Curtis Jones Commits To Iowa State

TJ Otzelberger has filled out his roster for the 2022-2023 season. Curtis Jones a transfer guard from Buffalo committed to Iowa State today.

Jones averaged 15 points per game last season for Buffalo. He shot just over 35% from deep, 41% from the field and 79% from the free throw line. His season high of 32 points came early in the season against St. Bonaventure.

Iowa State is the only visit Jones took. He is originally from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jones has a few things to polish in his game as he projects to be a role player for Iowa State this season.

Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.