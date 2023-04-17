Iowa State’s Howard Brown in the Transfer Portal

According to Nick Osen of 24/7, Iowa State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Howard Brown is in the transfer portal.

Iowa State DL Howard Brown has entered the transfer portal, @CycloneAlert247 has learned #Cyclones — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) April 17, 2023

Brown, the 6’2”, 325 defensive tackle, saw limited playing time in Ames, appearing in only 6 games a season ago.

While most will not remember Brown for his Iowa State contributions, they will certainly remember him for his high school highlight tape.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native played quarterback in addition to defensive line in high school, punishing opposing defenses with his feet and strong arm.