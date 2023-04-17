 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Iowa State’s Howard Brown in the Transfer Portal

The depth at defensive line takes a hit

By CYHusker
Ohio v Iowa State Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images

According to Nick Osen of 24/7, Iowa State redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Howard Brown is in the transfer portal.

Brown, the 6’2”, 325 defensive tackle, saw limited playing time in Ames, appearing in only 6 games a season ago.

While most will not remember Brown for his Iowa State contributions, they will certainly remember him for his high school highlight tape.

The Lincoln, Nebraska native played quarterback in addition to defensive line in high school, punishing opposing defenses with his feet and strong arm.

