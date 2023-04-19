The Mid-Morning Dump: Almost Spring Game

SOOOO CLOSE Can’t wait till Saturday.
Working towards Saturday.— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 18, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ebX2thDjYa
BIG AJ One of my personal favorite Cyclones of all time has signed another NFL contract.
Back for year 1️⃣1️⃣!— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/EGFGHEIS1F
DRESSED TO IMPRESS Who knew BRE cleaned up like this sheesh.
Big Night at the Cyclone Oscars!#Cyclones | #C5C | #CycloneOscars pic.twitter.com/xIelB1L9t0— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) April 19, 2023
POTW Congrats Oby!
4️⃣th career honor for Oby!— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) April 18, 2023
2️⃣nd this season!#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/BeFPvjyWrn
BIG W Cyclones take down West Virginia 4-0.
#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/59uOpCLKSD— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) April 18, 2023
QUARTER FINAL DAY The last 2 teams in the semi-final of the Champions League will be decided today.
Which player will we be talking about at full time? #UCL pic.twitter.com/V9FsXSbuIQ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 19, 2023
DALVIN COOK Cook could be on his way out, where will he land?
SUNS Phoenix has evened up the series at 1-1.
MASSIVE CONTRACT And massive implications, for Jalen Hurts and Eagles.
DRAYMOND SUSPENDED After his stomp on Sabonis.
Breaking: Draymond Green has been suspended one game without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, the NBA announced. pic.twitter.com/FzllzhyRl2— ESPN (@espn) April 19, 2023
