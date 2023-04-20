The Mid-Morning Dump: O.S.C.A.R.S. Night

BIG NIGHT The shinning stars of Cyclone Nation were out and about last night.
Congratulations to all Cyclone Student-Athletes! Another successful O.S.C.A.R.S. in the books ️ pic.twitter.com/5TUKiJZNPf— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 19, 2023
BOOK IT Coach Otz adds a walk-on to the roster for the upcoming season.
Dreams Come True! Go Cyclones ️ pic.twitter.com/JsKhAQl064— Cade Kelderman (@cade_for3) April 19, 2023
INTRIGUING Does anybody have thoughts on what the new throwbacks will look like?
April 19, 2023
PORTAL SZN It’s not just the basketball team that’s picking up impactful transfers.
I want to start by thanking the UVA Wrestling staff for supporting and believing in me.— Garrett Grice (@GarrettGrice) April 19, 2023
With that, I am very blessed and excited to announce, I will be transferring to Iowa State University to continue my academic and athletic career. ️ pic.twitter.com/ew5DvwgJNO
WRONG ANSWER I’m sure this won’t age poorly and piss LeBron off for Game 3.
"I don't care. He's old. ... I don't respect no one until they come and give me 40."— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 20, 2023
Dillon Brooks on his exchange with LeBron
(via @espn_macmahon)pic.twitter.com/P5yNF2c1pT
IS HE BACK?? Is Bubble Murray back for the playoffs?
40 points— NBA (@NBA) April 20, 2023
5 assists
6 threes
2-0 series lead
Jamal Murray. Hooper. #PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/la3Px6M0MP
NO GIANNIS NO PROBLEM The Bucks hit 25 three-pointers last night. I’ll say again, 25 three-pointers!
The Milwaukee Bucks are the 2nd team in NBA history to hit 25+ 3-pointers in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/m8lPY97cjq— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2023
OKAY PAUSE Are the Cubs good? No like, good good?
Cubs have won 10 of their last 13 ballgames— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 19, 2023
Happ: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI, 2R
Hosmer: HR, 3R
Hoerner: 3-for-5, 2B pic.twitter.com/Vis4nawsNH
