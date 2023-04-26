The Mid-Morning Dump: At The Buzzer (sorta)

FINAL ROUND The final round of the Big 12 Championship is today.
The final round of the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship has started! Follow the Cyclones on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 10:30 a.m. CT!— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) April 26, 2023
: https://t.co/IppmrzvfGy
: https://t.co/5uncVdW27c#Cyclones
⛳️ pic.twitter.com/pNfXsqdLxO
NEW COACH Welcome Ashley!
✨— Cyclone Gymnastics (@CycloneGYM) April 26, 2023
Welcome to Iowa State, @AshleyMGreig!
| https://t.co/OQptTSGbyq#cyclonegym pic.twitter.com/WdzVTvilDq
MJ To one of my favorite players this season, good luck in the draft!
Draft Week @MJnumba3— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) April 26, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/s1EhJoDqLI
ICE TRAEEEE What a shot to call game.
TRAE YOUNG FROM THE LOGO. HAWKS TAKE LEAD pic.twitter.com/04t1qhiImy— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2023
ONTO THE NEXT Durant, Book, and company are on to the conference semi-finals.
The Suns take down the Clippers to close out a series at home for the first time since 2007 pic.twitter.com/YmN4ebyGJK— ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2023
ITS OFFICIAL Aaron Rodgers is headed to play with Allen and Breece.
GAME OF THE YEAR? MASSIVE title chase implications today in Manchester.
Manchester City vs. Arsenal.— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2023
We cannot wait pic.twitter.com/FbZb4Z4XQI
NEXT ROUND Murray and Denver are headed to the next round.
The Nuggets climb their way back to the semifinals ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/qBpvCD5B6R— ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2023
Loading comments...