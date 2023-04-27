The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclone State/Himmy Butler Pt. 2

CYCLONE STATE Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same.
ANOTHER WINNER It wasn’t just softball taking dubs, as ISU once again won the Cy-Hawk Series!
It’s a CYCLONE STATE! ️ @CycloneSB beats Iowa, 7-4 and Iowa State wins the 2022-23 @iowa_corn Cy-Hawk series, 17-8! pic.twitter.com/Q7doVRTHmB— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 27, 2023
THE STREAK LIVES ON That’s 13 straight NCAA Women’s Golf Regional appearances!
— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) April 26, 2023
The make it 1⃣3⃣- NCAA Women's Golf Regional appearances!#Cyclonitas
️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/pjHCLTyfNM
WHO’S THE NEW GUY? My advice for the new kicker, don’t miss.
I am excited to announce that I will be finishing my college career at Iowa State University! I want to thank Coach Campbell, Coach Langs, Coach Grande, Coach Hoodjer and the rest of the staff for this opportunity! I can’t wait to get to work!— Chase Contreraz (@Dr3amCh6ser) April 27, 2023
️Go Cyclones! ️ pic.twitter.com/QJNiv3C9rB
HE’S HIM Mr. Bucket Getter himself put on an all-time series against the Bucks.
Jimmy Butler gave it his all this series.— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023
37.6 PTS
6.0 REB
4.8 AST
60% FG
44% 3 PT
HIM pic.twitter.com/29zkcHxq24
ABOUT DAMN TIME The New York Knicks will host a second-round series. That felt weird to say out loud.
BREAKING: Knicks defeat the Cavs 4-1 and advance to the Conference Semifinals.— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 27, 2023
1st playoff series win in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/v6lJAdmQyC
IT’S TIME! Kansas City, the draft is now in your hands.
IT’S DRAFT DAY IN KANSAS CITY— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023
RELEASE THE KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken are one win away from a major upset.
#SEAKRAKEN TAKE A 3-2 SERIES LEAD!! pic.twitter.com/1SpeLNG9z4— x - Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 27, 2023
