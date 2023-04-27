The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclone State/Himmy Butler Pt. 2

Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONE STATE Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same.

ANOTHER WINNER It wasn’t just softball taking dubs, as ISU once again won the Cy-Hawk Series!

It’s a CYCLONE STATE! ️ @CycloneSB beats Iowa, 7-4 and Iowa State wins the 2022-23 @iowa_corn Cy-Hawk series, 17-8! pic.twitter.com/Q7doVRTHmB — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) April 27, 2023

THE STREAK LIVES ON That’s 13 straight NCAA Women’s Golf Regional appearances!





The make it 1⃣3⃣- NCAA Women's Golf Regional appearances!#Cyclonitas



️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/pjHCLTyfNM — Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) April 26, 2023

WHO’S THE NEW GUY? My advice for the new kicker, don’t miss.

I am excited to announce that I will be finishing my college career at Iowa State University! I want to thank Coach Campbell, Coach Langs, Coach Grande, Coach Hoodjer and the rest of the staff for this opportunity! I can’t wait to get to work!

️Go Cyclones! ️ pic.twitter.com/QJNiv3C9rB — Chase Contreraz (@Dr3amCh6ser) April 27, 2023 Around the Country

HE’S HIM Mr. Bucket Getter himself put on an all-time series against the Bucks.

Jimmy Butler gave it his all this series.



37.6 PTS

6.0 REB

4.8 AST

60% FG

44% 3 PT



HIM pic.twitter.com/29zkcHxq24 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2023

ABOUT DAMN TIME The New York Knicks will host a second-round series. That felt weird to say out loud.

BREAKING: Knicks defeat the Cavs 4-1 and advance to the Conference Semifinals.



1st playoff series win in 10 years. pic.twitter.com/v6lJAdmQyC — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 27, 2023

IT’S TIME! Kansas City, the draft is now in your hands.

IT’S DRAFT DAY IN KANSAS CITY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2023

RELEASE THE KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken are one win away from a major upset.