The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclone State/Himmy Butler Pt. 2

Our girls went into Iowa City and came out victorious.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONE STATE Dread it. Run from it. Destiny arrives all the same.

ANOTHER WINNER It wasn’t just softball taking dubs, as ISU once again won the Cy-Hawk Series!

THE STREAK LIVES ON That’s 13 straight NCAA Women’s Golf Regional appearances!

WHO’S THE NEW GUY? My advice for the new kicker, don’t miss.

Around the Country

HE’S HIM Mr. Bucket Getter himself put on an all-time series against the Bucks.

ABOUT DAMN TIME The New York Knicks will host a second-round series. That felt weird to say out loud.

IT’S TIME! Kansas City, the draft is now in your hands.

RELEASE THE KRAKEN The Seattle Kraken are one win away from a major upset.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

