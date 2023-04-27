Will McDonald IV Selected 15th Overall By The New York Jets

No Iowa State Cyclone has been selected in the first round in 51 years, until tonight. Will McDonald IV was selected 15th overall by the New York Jets.

The New York Jets select Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald with the 15th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft https://t.co/ellGNAymMh pic.twitter.com/UEvnoRbUuN — On3 (@On3sports) April 28, 2023

McDonald will join former Cyclones Breece Hall and Allen Lazard on the Jets. McDonald left Iowa State as the all-time sack leader in the Big 12 and will now join a defensive head coach. The Jets defense was already one of the better units in the NFL and all they did was add a dynamic pass rusher. Oh and not to mention Aaron Rodgers.

