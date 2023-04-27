 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Will McDonald IV Selected 15th Overall By The New York Jets

1st round streak is over!

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
NCAA Football: Iowa State at West Virginia Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

No Iowa State Cyclone has been selected in the first round in 51 years, until tonight. Will McDonald IV was selected 15th overall by the New York Jets.

McDonald will join former Cyclones Breece Hall and Allen Lazard on the Jets. McDonald left Iowa State as the all-time sack leader in the Big 12 and will now join a defensive head coach. The Jets defense was already one of the better units in the NFL and all they did was add a dynamic pass rusher. Oh and not to mention Aaron Rodgers.

Stay tuned to WRNL as we break this down over the weekend.

