Projecting Landing Spots for the Remaining Draft Prospects

Rejoice, Cyclone fans. The 50 year drought is over as Will McDonald IV was selected in the 1st round of the NFL draft by the New York Jets. It’s easy to take a step back and feel a sense of relief, but the draft rolls on. In the NFL’s quest to dominate tv and conversation year round, rounds 2-3 will be happening today and 4-7 on Saturday. Iowa State has a few prospects still waiting to hear their names called. I’m going to attempt to identify their best fit and the team that will draft them.



WR Xavier Hutchinson

Xavier is fresh off rewriting the record books in Ames. He’s a smooth, polished route runner. He doesn’t blow anyone away with his athleticism, but will certainly play in the NFL. Every team needs WR help. Consensus in mock drafts could see Hutch come off the board tonight in the 3rd round. He might fit best on a team with a new QB, and a WR core that isn’t quite finished yet. Hmm. I think I have the perfect team in mind.

Verdict: New York Jets



DB Anthony Johnson

Ant showed versatility, moving from corner to safety in his senior year and excelled. Most mocks seem to have him in the 4-5 round range. He can realistically play anywhere, but when I look at NFL teams that can use more help in the secondary, there’s one that stands out right away.

Verdict: New York Jets



DL MJ Anderson

Anderson made a big impact in only 1 year in Ames and… you know what? You already know the answer.

Verdict: New York Jets