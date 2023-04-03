The Mid-Morning Dump: UCONN takes on San Diego State for the Title

Iowa State Athletics

CHERYL MILLER X3. Ashley Joens has won it for a 3rd straight year.

DEFENSIVE END. The Cyclones have options here.

POSITION BATTLES. A nice update from CF on some football position battles.

GABE HOOPIN’. He scored 14 points in an all-star game win.

WVU NO. Huggins has reached out to Caleb Grill.

SOFTBALL. Rubber match loss to Texas Tech for the ‘Clones.

TENNIS LOSS. For the #1O Cyclones to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Around The Country

LSU WINS TITLE. Handled Iowa, scoring 102 points in dominant fashion.

REFS. LSU deserved to win, but the officiating was absolutely horrid.

FINAL FOUR. RECAP: SDSU needed a buzzer beater, UCONN handled business.

KEY FACTORS. To the National Title game tonight.

SDSU. Can they keep it close vs a red hot UCONN team?

MASTERS WEEK. Check out these betting picks here.

MLB POWER RANKINGS. Following the opening weekend of baseball.

NEW RULES. Here some reaction from the players on them.

MOCK AROUND THE CLOCK. Latest mock-draft from PFF.

NBA PLAYOFF PICTURE. With around one week left to go.