Iowa State selected for 2024 Maui Invitational

Following last night’s National Championship game, the Maui Invitational announced its field for the 2024 tournament at Chaminade University, and the Cyclones will be decked out in leis once again.

From a press release by the tournament:

The Maui Jim Maui Invitational announced today the 2024 field for the 41st annual Tournament. Auburn, Colorado, Dayton, Iowa State, Memphis, Michigan State, North Carolina and the 2023 NCAA National Champions UCONN will go head-to-head Nov. 25-27, 2024 at the historic Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, Hawaii.

Teams that have participated in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational throughout the event’s history own 72 of the 83 NCAA Championships, and seven of those schools have gone on to win the National Championship after competing in Maui earlier in the season.

“There is simply no other early-season college basketball tournament that rivals the spirit, talent and overall ‘magic’ of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational,” said Tournament Chairman, Dave Odom. “The 2024 field is not only going to bring top tier programs representing eight of the most dominant conferences in the sport, but also fans from all corners of the country. Whether it’s your first time on-island, or you’ve made packing into the historic Lahaina Civic Center an annual tradition, this Tournament experience is on every college basketball fan’s bucket list - and this loaded 2024 field is going to make it hard to resist.”