The Mid-Morning Dump: Texas Comes To Town

TOP 10 IN TOWN The top 10 ranked Longhorns enter Ames this weekend.
April 5, 2023
NO DOUBT ABOUT IT Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn is your Big 12 Golfer of the Month!
Never a doubt! ✍️— Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) April 5, 2023
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn is your Big 12 Golfer of the Month for March!
https://t.co/Uz5UbPOsaB#Cyclonitas | @Big12Conference
️⛳️ ️ pic.twitter.com/ea7yiqu2UQ
DAWG In THT’s last four games, he is averaging 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.
THT out here destroying rims. #Cyclones | #C5C | @Thortontucker— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) April 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/WL7WApB87m
HUGGY BEAR West Virginia strikes gold, landing one of the top guards in the portal.
NEWS: Arizona transfer Kerr Kriisa has committed to West Virginia, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 5, 2023
Story: https://t.co/h8xUjlmRdS pic.twitter.com/CM2ApQL89N
METS GONNA MET Baseball is back, and walk-off homers are still awesome!
Mitchell. Called. Game.#ThisIsMyCrew | @GarretMitchell5 pic.twitter.com/7VvXjA4DEa— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 5, 2023
HELLO FRIENDS Tomorrow it begins....
The seats are set. The stage is set. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Z2Pbf2JB5W— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023
GOODBYE RUMORS Bill Self sets the record straight.
Bill Self said he will be the coach at Kansas next season.— Michael Swain (@MSwain247) April 5, 2023
"I am 100% positive I will be coaching this upcoming season at the University of Kansas and hopefully many beyond that."
