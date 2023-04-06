 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Texas Comes To Town

Nothing but horns down this weekend.

By Thomas_Turner
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

TOP 10 IN TOWN The top 10 ranked Longhorns enter Ames this weekend.

NO DOUBT ABOUT IT Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn is your Big 12 Golfer of the Month!

DAWG In THT’s last four games, he is averaging 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists.

Around the Country

HUGGY BEAR West Virginia strikes gold, landing one of the top guards in the portal.

METS GONNA MET Baseball is back, and walk-off homers are still awesome!

HELLO FRIENDS Tomorrow it begins....

GOODBYE RUMORS Bill Self sets the record straight.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...