Cyclones Land 2024 Quarterback, Connor Moberly

The Cyclones have landed in-state 2024 quarterback Connor Moberly. Listed at 6’4” 195 lbs, Moberly is an athlete with an ability to extend plays and accurately throw the ball, completing 70% of his passes last season. Moberly is a state champion with South East Polk. In the state championship, Moberly went 14-19 and threw for 250+ and a touchdown.

Moberly will be joining his former high school teammate, Abu Sama in the backfield at Iowa State.

Moberly is a three-star and picked Iowa State amid interest from UNI and Iowa. He is the 4th commitment for the 2024 cycle.