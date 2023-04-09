UNLV Transfer Keshon Gilbert Commits To Iowa State

Iowa State is adding another ball handler and playmaking guard in Keshon Gilbert. The St. Louis native will be closer to home in Ames next season.

NEWS: UNLV transfer Keshon Gilbert has committed to Iowa State, he tells @On3sports.



Gilbert averaged 11.4 points per game last season for UNLV. He shot just over 35% from deep and 46% from the field. The important thing to look at is his improvement in numbers from his freshman season to his sophomore campaign. If he can take another 2-3% point jump from beyond the arc he will be very lethal for Iowa State over the next two seasons.

Gilbert had interest from Arkansas, TCU, Missouri, Oklahoma and others. One thing that TJ Otzelberger will love about Gilbert is his active hands on the defensive end of the floor. He should fit in perfectly for the Iowa State defensive system while elevating the offense as a whole.

