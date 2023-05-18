The Mid-Morning Dump: It Was One Heck Of A Run

SO CLOSE Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.
Gave it everything we had!— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) May 18, 2023
A season to be proud of. pic.twitter.com/g0pdXHpYu1
NEVER GIVE UP Battlehawks legend Hakeem Butler signs with the Steelers!
✍️ @410Keem— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) May 17, 2023
pic.twitter.com/j3eHGAGNc3
WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE Ashley Joens locks up a roster spot in the WNBA for the Wings!
@ashley_joens24 in! Congrats! https://t.co/E1jpaP9e4O— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) May 17, 2023
ONE HECK OF A SEASON Gutschewski finished the season with a 70.78 stroke average, the best in school history.
Gutschewski Finishes 23rd at NCAA Norman Regional— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) May 17, 2023
: https://t.co/5tUSNv0VST#Cyclones | @Gootch31 pic.twitter.com/R50S77CLDi
HIMMY BUTLER ONCE AGAIN Just a casual 35 points for Butler and the Heat steal game 1!
Still wondering what he’s serving in Big Face Coffee? Ws. #WINNING pic.twitter.com/pL1gYluNNK— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 18, 2023
SPURS GONNA SPURS We’ve seen this story twice already workout well in San Antonio. Will it again?
Tony Parker tweeted a picture of Wemby wearing his jersey as a kid after San Antonio won the draft lottery— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 17, 2023
(via @tonyparker) pic.twitter.com/PuTDW93sIt
YABOOOOOOO Pete Alonso sends this one to the moon!
OH MY GOODNESS!!! PETE ALONSO WALK-OFF HOME RUN!! THE METS WIN!!!— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 18, 2023
(via @Mets)pic.twitter.com/QhNH7y7oiM
WHO Y’ALL GOT? The South is officially Hockey Country.
'Twas the night before the Eastern Conference Final pic.twitter.com/ajR4gx7qe7— Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) May 18, 2023
TRY HARDS Michigan went a little too overboard with caring about school and messed up.
Big transfer news: Sources tell CBS Sports that Caleb Love won't attend Michigan and will go back into the portal. First reported by @TiptonEdits, @ebosshoops.— Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 17, 2023
Love did not have the subsequent credits to transfer in, per sources. Returning to UNC is not on the table, I'm told.
