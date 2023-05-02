The Mid-Morning Dump: Sixers Steal Game 1

Iowa State Athletics

TENNIS SCHOOL The Iowa State women will open against Drake.

SENIOR SOFTBALL A thank you to all the seniors, and a shoutout to WRNL’s own Lea Nelson.

Well… this is sad pic.twitter.com/NIkTWSVpOm — Lea Nelson (@leacj21) May 1, 2023

HOME TRACK ADVANTAGE For the first time since 2015, Iowa State will host an outdoor track meet.





Iowa State hosts the first outdoor meet since 2015 this Saturday. Seniors will be honored and we will welcome alumni back!



Alumni Registration https://t.co/mpoh1Q8Mfi pic.twitter.com/8BU2gXLe4p — Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) May 1, 2023 Around the Country

NO EMBIID, NO PROBLEM The Sixers stole game 1 in the garden. James Harden was eating like an all-you-can-eat buffet just opened for the night.

SORT OF LOVE Jordan Love is the QB of the immediate future. The Packers extended Love for one more year.

A NEW KIND OF NUGGETS Denver is known to shy away from the bright lights of the playoffs, but they’re having no problems against the super-ish Suns.

LEBRON v. THE WARRIORS PT. ? A narrative that has been going on for nearly a decade. LeBron faces off against a less mighty, yet familiar foe.

STRIKE! Maybe if I move to Hollywood, WRNL will renegotiate my contract.

THIS TWEET I love twitter, I don’t know what else to say.