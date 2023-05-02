The Mid-Morning Dump: Sixers Steal Game 1

TENNIS SCHOOL The Iowa State women will open against Drake.
‼️#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/SxnWOI8n5D— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) May 1, 2023
SENIOR SOFTBALL A thank you to all the seniors, and a shoutout to WRNL’s own Lea Nelson.
. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iz7UIyoVxW— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) April 30, 2023
Well… this is sad pic.twitter.com/NIkTWSVpOm— Lea Nelson (@leacj21) May 1, 2023
HOME TRACK ADVANTAGE For the first time since 2015, Iowa State will host an outdoor track meet.
— Iowa State Track & XC (@CycloneTrackXC) May 1, 2023
Iowa State hosts the first outdoor meet since 2015 this Saturday. Seniors will be honored and we will welcome alumni back!
Alumni Registration https://t.co/mpoh1Q8Mfi pic.twitter.com/8BU2gXLe4p
NO EMBIID, NO PROBLEM The Sixers stole game 1 in the garden. James Harden was eating like an all-you-can-eat buffet just opened for the night.
SORT OF LOVE Jordan Love is the QB of the immediate future. The Packers extended Love for one more year.
A NEW KIND OF NUGGETS Denver is known to shy away from the bright lights of the playoffs, but they’re having no problems against the super-ish Suns.
LEBRON v. THE WARRIORS PT. ? A narrative that has been going on for nearly a decade. LeBron faces off against a less mighty, yet familiar foe.
STRIKE! Maybe if I move to Hollywood, WRNL will renegotiate my contract.
THIS TWEET I love twitter, I don’t know what else to say.
James Harden tonight pic.twitter.com/F8N7N94VjQ— trace (@tracedontmiss) May 2, 2023
