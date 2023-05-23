The Mid-Morning Dump: The NBA is Good

Iowa State Athletics

SAD NOISES Cyclone news is few and far between right now, so instead I’m just going to post this Monte Morris tweet that made me feel sad. Christian Braun should have to give Monte his ring.

That is amazing!!!! Congratulations to DENVER — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) May 23, 2023 Around the Country

LeSWEPT LeRetiring. James is no longer playing basketball, so to keep ESPN’s attention he threatens to retire. Smart.

1) retire for a year

2) watch Bronny at USC

3) recharge the body

4) come back in 2024

5) sign with whatever team drafts Bronny



not a bad strategy at all, to be honest. and he wouldnt end his career getting swept. LeBron is not going to end his career getting swept, right? right? https://t.co/zJ2L7NSD5T — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 23, 2023

WRITER’S STRIKE If the NBA is scripted, it appears their writers are on strike too.

nice to see that the NBA script writers are participating in the writers strike, there’s no way they would’ve allowed the lakers and celtics to go out like this — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) May 22, 2023

HANGING UP THE HOOD Carmelo “Hoodie Melo” Anthony calls it a career. Finishing top 10 all time in points scored, salute to a hooper.

MELO = Carmelo Anthony



Don’t get it twisted pic.twitter.com/JQHV4sOIIe — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) May 22, 2023

JIMMY CYCLONE Never forget, and never forgive Wes Johnson.

Really easy to root for Jimmy Butler



(as long as you’re team isn’t playing against him) pic.twitter.com/P4GmJ3txGI — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 20, 2023

AND REMEMBER KIDS Hey, I’m not gonna force anyone to like the NBA, but if you don’t like the NBA, you just don’t like basketball. Which is fine, but that’s just how it is.