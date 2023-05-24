 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: More Basketball

And a story about incoming freshman Omaha Biliew

By RyanHarrison
MEET DAY Big day for Cyclone XC.

OMAHA Here is a cool story about the highest rated recruit in program history, Omaha Biliew.

Around the Country

CELTICS STAY ALIVE The Celtics have avoided the sweep.

STICKING AROUND Austin Ekeler has reportedly rescinded his trade request.

WHO GOES IN THE RAFTERS Do the Nuggets retire Melo or Joker? Or both?

SUNS COACHING Could Nick Nurse be the next Suns head coach?

ONE OF THE GREATS Adrian Peterson speaks on retirement and playing one last time.

