The Mid-Morning Dump: Game 5 Here We Come

Florida Sports Team own the playoffs right now.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

WE KNOW BALL Shoutout to the fans for continuing to support the squads.

TOP 10 FINISH After it is all said and done, ISU Tennis sends the season at No. 8 in the rankings.

TRACK SCHOOL?? The month of May belongs to Jimmy Butler or Ezekiel Rop? Gotta go Rop on this one.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK Having draft picks is pretty fun, we should do this more often.

Around the Country

PANTHERS IN FOUR What is with the state of Florida and dominating in the playoffs?

TURNER GANG RISE UP As a fellow Turner, I can get behind this guy.

GAME 5 Who y’all got?

