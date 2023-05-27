All-American Feldkamp Signs With Cyclones

Iowa State wrestling kicked off its long weekend with a Friday afternoon announcement they had signed All-American Will Feldkamp out of the transfer portal. The graduate transfer placed 7th in the 184 pound bracket at NCAAs for Clarion. Feldkamp finished the 2023 season winning 22 of his final 24 matches, including a MAC championship. Those two losses came to Penn State’s Aaron Brooks and Cyclone Marcus Coleman. Feldkamp actually had Iowa State fans worried in that one when he jumped out to a big lead early on Coleman, before the Cyclone turned the tables. I’m sure those two will have some great go’s in the room with Marcus now competing for the Cyclone RTC.

One of my favorite guys to watch is Clarion's Will Feldkamp. Constantly looking to clinch up and go upper body, great with overhooks & has some very sneaky offensive & defensive attacks off a grapevine. Here he has head & arm locked up, throws in the inside grapevine, drives in,… pic.twitter.com/CC9CB4NHZx — Dan Sweeney (@DPSBreakdowns) April 15, 2023

Feldkamp has just one year of eligibility remaining. That makes him an excellent stop gap between veteran Coleman and the talented upper weight recruits coming in. He will bring an exciting style to Ames. As a Golden Eagle last season he racked up 14 falls — third in the country. Feldkamp also qualified for NCAAs at 197 in 2022. Personally I think 184 makes more sense, but its not immediately clear where he will slate in the lineup with Yonger Bastida making the move up to heavyweight.

When Feldkamp entered the transfer portal it seemed like he was bound for Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Cowboys had already signed his former teammate, Izzak Olejnik. (Feldkamp spent time at Northern Illinois prior to three seasons at Clarion.) Oklahoma State had also brought Clarion assistant Dakota Geer on staff. At the end of the day Kevin Dresser and his staff found a way to make Ames the place for the All-American to spend his final collegiate season.