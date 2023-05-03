The Mid-Morning Dump: Almost Summer

Iowa State Athletics

LAST HOME GAME Roll Clones.

.



: Drake

⏰: 4 p.m.

️: Cyclone Sports Complex

: https://t.co/ejSlJmzPCh



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/V9rc5PKdnd — Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) May 3, 2023

BIG DANCE Naklo is in to represent the Clones.

‼️



The senior earns second entry of her career into NCAA Singles Championships

https://t.co/KWuMRdhT6t

#1PercentBetter | #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/lHWuYevauU — Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) May 2, 2023

BFF’S Check this out, our new friendship is gaining traction.

West Virginia has Baseball but not Softball.

Iowa State has Softball but not Baseball.

They’re friends now. https://t.co/MSrp7AQanq — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) May 2, 2023 Around the Country

NEW YORK CYCLONES? New York Packers? Another Packer has joined our Cyclones in NY.

A reunion: Former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb is expected to agree to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, allowing him to play with Aaron Rodgers in NY, per sources. The two men who walked off the field together in Green Bay now get to do more work to do together. pic.twitter.com/WoBpBbDweK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2023

RICH GET RICHER Jude Bellingham is reportedly headed to Madrid.

⚪️ Real Madrid are close to complete deal to sign Jude Bellingham, confirmed. Negotiations are progressing to the final stages.



Personal terms are almost agreed — Juni Calafat, crucial again.



New meeting has been scheduled to complete the agremeent with Borussia Dortmund. pic.twitter.com/EZO76bXiHk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 3, 2023

GOAT TALK Messi is out.

Breaking: Lionel Messi will leave PSG at the end of the season, according to @FabrizioRomano. pic.twitter.com/pFF7PXtdT2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 3, 2023

30-20 AD went nuts last night in the Lakers win over Golden State.

Anthony Davis becomes the first Laker since Shaq with a 30-20 playoff game pic.twitter.com/2qADt4rN5W — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2023

IN OVERTIME Seattle claims game one over Dallas.

KRAKEN HOLD ON AND TAKE GAME 1 IN OT‼️ pic.twitter.com/wSzuyxU1WH — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2023

DRAFT GRADES Get your AFC draft grades here and NFC here.