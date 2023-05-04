The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclones > Bulldogs

HOT! Our Cyclones have won 6 of their last 7 games.
Capping off the Home Schedule with a Cyclone Winner!! pic.twitter.com/eQtKmL2Ev4— Iowa State Softball (@CycloneSB) May 3, 2023
CAREER YEAR Luke Gutschewski has earned his own bid!
Gutschewski is heading to Norman!— Iowa State Men’s Golf (@CycloneMGOLF) May 3, 2023
Luke has earned his first-career NCAA Regional bid!
: https://t.co/86v7uANwkd#Cyclones
⛳️ pic.twitter.com/cEtpNIIjUb
BFFs Both the baseball and softball teams came away with a win (this is getting so cool).
ANDDDDDD IT SPREADS @CycloneSB #VivaCycloneers pic.twitter.com/GvtmDPXNgL— WVU Barstool (@WVUBarstool) May 3, 2023
ACADEMIC SCHOOL I’m not quite sure what this is, but we’re first sooooooooooo suck it!
May 2, 2023
FEED HIM THE PILL Hakeem Butler scores a chance with Pittsburgh.
Hakeem Butler from the @XFLBattlehawks invited to @steelers camp#XFL | #LeagueOfOpportunity pic.twitter.com/LE0PQhmGpV— XFL (@XFL2023) May 3, 2023
C’s ARE BACK Do we ask the question, is Joel Embiid the problem?
Jayson Tatum only played 19 MIN and scored 7 PTS tonight…— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023
Celtics still won by 34 pic.twitter.com/G7sFlFNizf
HE’S HIM Flipping the ball to yourself mid-play is an all-time “watch this” move.
Just a casual five minutes in the life of Wander Franco pic.twitter.com/H6SfEMgdWp— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 4, 2023
MORE OF THIS I don’t care, give the Golden Knights the Stanley Cup already.
The Vegas Golden Knights truly do it different when it comes to pregame presentation#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/abjWIyB1De— Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 4, 2023
EXCUSE ME???? 4 goals in one game is ridiculous!
LEON DRAISAITL SCORED HIS 4TH GOAL OF THE GAME @BR_OpenIce pic.twitter.com/oAfI1PMUfX— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2023
