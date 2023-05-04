 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyclones > Bulldogs

Iowa State Softball takes a dub during their last home game.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

HOT! Our Cyclones have won 6 of their last 7 games.

CAREER YEAR Luke Gutschewski has earned his own bid!

BFFs Both the baseball and softball teams came away with a win (this is getting so cool).

ACADEMIC SCHOOL I’m not quite sure what this is, but we’re first sooooooooooo suck it!

FEED HIM THE PILL Hakeem Butler scores a chance with Pittsburgh.

Around the Country

C’s ARE BACK Do we ask the question, is Joel Embiid the problem?

HE’S HIM Flipping the ball to yourself mid-play is an all-time “watch this” move.

MORE OF THIS I don’t care, give the Golden Knights the Stanley Cup already.

EXCUSE ME???? 4 goals in one game is ridiculous!

