Jeremiah Williams Enters Transfer Portal

Iowa State men’s basketball had some surprising roster shake up as G Jeremiah Williams entered the transfer portal on Thursday. The 6’4” guard transferred to Iowa State from Temple and sat out last season after tearing his achilles tendon. Freshman guard Tamin Lipsey took over the starting point guard role on his way to an All-Big 12 Freshman team selection.

The Cyclones now have an open scholarship to fill after landing three transfers earlier in the offseason. With an apparent lack of depth in the front court, perhaps TJ Otzelberger will look to address that position with plenty of quality players still in the portal.

Stay tuned to WRNL for further basketball coverage.