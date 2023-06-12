The Mid-Morning Dump: Nuggets About to Gentlemans Sweep Heat?

Iowa State Athletics

NEW QB. Iowa State needed to bring one in, apparently.

NEW BIG 12. They better protect rivalries, says Randy.

CALLIE LOUGE, GREAT AT RUNNING. She notched her 6th career all-American honor.

CROOTIN’. A four-star football prospect was in, as was another 3-star edge prospect.

USA BASKETBALL U19. Training camp observations.

Omaha Biliew, Milan Momcilovic and Jackson Paveletzke have been invited to USA Basketball U19 Training Camp.



T.J. Otzelberger will serve as a court coach during camp.



— Iowa State Men's Basketball (@CycloneMBB) May 31, 2023

Around The Country

NBA FINALS PREVIEW. Denver. Miami. Game 5.

CONOR MCGREGOR. Accidentally knocked out the Heat mascot in a skit.

THE JOKER. Can go for NBA history in Game 5.

NFL OTA STORYLINES. To follow for each team.

SITTIN’ SAQUON. Barkley might sit out the 2023 season.

NFL OFFSEASON PREDICTIONS. Lots of free agents remain unsigned.

ALL LOSERS. No one is good in the AL Central.

LOOK YOU’VE GOT THE WRONG GUY. Adam Hadwin just wanted to celebrate.

GREG NORMAN. Is on the outs with the PGA-LIV merger.