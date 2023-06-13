The Mid-Morning Dump: McNuggets Win a McRing

TEAM ISU-SA Four Cyclones are on the U19 USA team including Coach Otz.
“Man, it’s great to be out here. Being here with Milan and Omaha is super cool, and TJ, we’ve got four Cyclones out here.” Guard Jackson Paveletzke talks Team USA camp from Colorado #Cyclones— Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) June 12, 2023
Story:https://t.co/rG574DwxkS
THE JOKER He’s come a long way from being drafted during a quesarito commercial (Bring back the quesarito @TacoBell)
️ BRING BACK THE QUESARITO pic.twitter.com/mBNq70ulTO— BetMGM (@BetMGM) June 13, 2023
WHY CAN’T WE HAVE NICE THINGS? The Nuggets have their first championship in franchise history, and it was immediately followed with a mass shooting.
BIG EASY The former first pick could be on the move after a disappointing start to his NBA career.
Shams on the Pelicans potentially trading Zion Williamson:— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2023
“I’m told [The Pelicans] are going after Scoot Henderson... Do the Pelicans look hard internally of moving Zion Williamson?”
(Via @FanDuelTV ) pic.twitter.com/SS7jbEKfAa
JUNE 22nd The draft is next on the agenda of ‘THIS LEAGUE’ off-season madness. I pity the team that takes Brandon Miller before Scoot Henderson.
NOT A HAWKEYE Iowa was rumored to be in the mix, but with the other schools involved I’m not sure they stood much of a chance.
BREAKING: Grant Nelson is expected to commit to Alabama, a source tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 12, 2023
The 6-11 forward averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/yEiTeDGbC7 pic.twitter.com/SdWgI4xbV3
THE STINSONS KCCI’s intern, and WRNL contributor Nigel Dyson had his final story with KCCI about CJ and Curtis Stinson. Here’s to hoping they’ll both be Cyclone legends.
Check out my final project interning @KCCINews on Valley HS PG, @Curtis_Jr0 and his father @CStinson_10.— Nigel Dyson (@nigeldyson5) June 11, 2023
This one was a ton of fun to make and I’m glad I had the privilege to tell the Stinson’s story! https://t.co/080VkUzhrx pic.twitter.com/veMIS3VEwh
