The Mid-Morning Dump: McNuggets Win a McRing

Iowa State Athletics

TEAM ISU-SA Four Cyclones are on the U19 USA team including Coach Otz.

“Man, it’s great to be out here. Being here with Milan and Omaha is super cool, and TJ, we’ve got four Cyclones out here.” Guard Jackson Paveletzke talks Team USA camp from Colorado #Cyclones



Story:https://t.co/rG574DwxkS — Nick Osen (@TheRealNickOsen) June 12, 2023 Around the Country

THE JOKER He’s come a long way from being drafted during a quesarito commercial (Bring back the quesarito @TacoBell)

️ BRING BACK THE QUESARITO pic.twitter.com/mBNq70ulTO — BetMGM (@BetMGM) June 13, 2023

WHY CAN’T WE HAVE NICE THINGS? The Nuggets have their first championship in franchise history, and it was immediately followed with a mass shooting.

BIG EASY The former first pick could be on the move after a disappointing start to his NBA career.

Shams on the Pelicans potentially trading Zion Williamson:



“I’m told [The Pelicans] are going after Scoot Henderson... Do the Pelicans look hard internally of moving Zion Williamson?”



(Via @FanDuelTV ) pic.twitter.com/SS7jbEKfAa — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 13, 2023

JUNE 22nd The draft is next on the agenda of ‘THIS LEAGUE’ off-season madness. I pity the team that takes Brandon Miller before Scoot Henderson.

NOT A HAWKEYE Iowa was rumored to be in the mix, but with the other schools involved I’m not sure they stood much of a chance.

BREAKING: Grant Nelson is expected to commit to Alabama, a source tells @On3sports.



The 6-11 forward averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds per game last season. https://t.co/yEiTeDGbC7 pic.twitter.com/SdWgI4xbV3 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 12, 2023

THE STINSONS KCCI’s intern, and WRNL contributor Nigel Dyson had his final story with KCCI about CJ and Curtis Stinson. Here’s to hoping they’ll both be Cyclone legends.