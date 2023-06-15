 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Officially Baseball Season

With the NBA and NHL seasons now over, baseball rules the summer.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

MOVING ON UP Omaha gets even closer to joining the Team USA U19 National Team.

NOTHING BUT GOOD GUYS Shoutout to the ISU football squad for helping out the community.

WIN AND GOOD THINGS HAPPEN ISU Tennis is getting a major upgrade after a historic season.

Around the Country

RELAX BILLS FANS Stefon Diggs reports to the Bills’ facilities for the first time this summer.

NEW SEC RIVALS? Georgia will head to Austin for the 2024 College Football season.

POLITICS + BASEBALL Why wasn’t this game on any sportsbooks?? America needs answers!

PRETTY COOL Where does stealing home plate rank in sports plays?

