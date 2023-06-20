The Mid-Morning Dump: Bahamaclones

Iowa State Athletics

HEACOCK’S HORSES Did you know that Jon Heacock has a background in horse racing?

BAHAMACLONES T.J. Otzelberger and the Iowa State Cyclones are headed to the Bahamas for a short preseason road trip in August.

TWINS Iowa State appears to be at the top of the list for the talented Helton twins, a pair of offensive linemen from California.

MORE CROOTIN’ Georgia DT prospect Leroy Jackson came away from his official visit impressed with Iowa State.

Around the Country

WALK-OFF SPLASH Mike Yasztremski sent a walk-off homer into McCovey Cove against the Padres.

"Yaz BLASTS one!"



Dave Flemming calls Mike Yastrzemski's incredible walk off splash hit pic.twitter.com/rrdTdZOJrR — KNBR (@KNBR) June 20, 2023

ATHLETICISM Pitchers are basically kickers.

Brandon Williamson proving that Pitchers are indeed Athletes. pic.twitter.com/hvw78zpcsW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2023

NIL Does the NCAA actually have a “Hot Girl Problem?” Matt Brown doesn’t think so.

DALVIN AND DEANDRE Could DeAndre Hopkins and Dalvin Cook end up on the same team this fall? They both seem to be into the idea.