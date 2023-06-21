The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Trade Rumors

Iowa State Athletics

AMONGST THE BEST Cyclone Nation is top tier.

Iowa State ranks among the best nationally in attendance season after season. Playing at Hilton is unmatched. #FightAsOne pic.twitter.com/2CXRNzsQAr — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) June 20, 2023

ALL-AMERICAN Golfweek giving Chul-Ak-Sorn her well deserved recognition.

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn picks up her second All-America honor of the year, this time from Golfweek.



: https://t.co/vZes7PnFO0#Cyclonitas pic.twitter.com/6k1Ge7DM64 — Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) June 20, 2023

JOHNS PRONUNCIATION GUIDE Thank you, Mr. Walters.

Public Service Announcement - I asked Milan Momcilovic to say his name today. It's pronounced

MEE-lunn mom-CHILL-uh-VEECH

Also the "Pav" in Paveletzke ryhmes with "have" -

Jackson pav-uh-LET-skee — John Walters (@JWcyclonestv) June 20, 2023 Around the Country

TYREEK Hill The Miami star wideout is under investigation again.

Tyreek Hill is under police investigation on allegations of assault/battery at a Miami Beach marina, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday.



More: https://t.co/Pt0A7lQazt pic.twitter.com/o9SvcUj4wb — ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2023

DOWN IN ATLANTA The Braves have won seven straight, and of 14 of their last 16.

Starting the road trip with a win!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Io1qB6dbiZ — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 21, 2023

BUFFALO The Bills could be in trouble with their current Diggs situation.

BAM ON THE MOVE? In Miami, trade rumors continue to swirl.

NBA TRADES The ultimate 75 player guide to what could happen on and after draft day in the NBA.