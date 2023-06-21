The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA Trade Rumors

AMONGST THE BEST Cyclone Nation is top tier.
Iowa State ranks among the best nationally in attendance season after season. Playing at Hilton is unmatched. #FightAsOne pic.twitter.com/2CXRNzsQAr
ALL-AMERICAN Golfweek giving Chul-Ak-Sorn her well deserved recognition.
Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn picks up her second All-America honor of the year, this time from Golfweek.
JOHNS PRONUNCIATION GUIDE Thank you, Mr. Walters.
MEE-lunn mom-CHILL-uh-VEECH
Also the "Pav" in Paveletzke ryhmes with "have" -
Jackson pav-uh-LET-skee
TYREEK Hill The Miami star wideout is under investigation again.
Tyreek Hill is under police investigation on allegations of assault/battery at a Miami Beach marina, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department said Tuesday.— ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2023
DOWN IN ATLANTA The Braves have won seven straight, and of 14 of their last 16.
Starting the road trip with a win!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Io1qB6dbiZ— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) June 21, 2023
BUFFALO The Bills could be in trouble with their current Diggs situation.
BAM ON THE MOVE? In Miami, trade rumors continue to swirl.
NBA TRADES The ultimate 75 player guide to what could happen on and after draft day in the NBA.
