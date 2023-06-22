The Mid-Morning Dump: Draft Day

Iowa State Athletics

VOTE VOTE VOTE Cyclone Twitter has been known for its voting abilities on social media.

WE’RE SO BACK Quotes like these are expected but they still get you ready for basketball season.

"We're not just dipping our toe in the water. We're diving off the deep end."#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/nxseuHdm0d — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 21, 2023

MORE THAN JUST WRESTLERS Carr and Schuyler putting it work on and off the field.

David Carr and Sam Schuyler have received @CollSportsComm First Team Academic All-America honors!



https://t.co/LCOe3cPkTV



pic.twitter.com/XXej2QAZYz — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) June 21, 2023 Around the Country

SO IT BEGINS... The offseason officially is here with a trade that was on, off, and on again.

Breaking: The Celtics are trading Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies as part of the Porzingis deal, sources tell @wojespn.



The Grizzlies are sending the No. 25 pick on Thursday night and 2024 pick via Golden State for Smart. pic.twitter.com/gCQcys8PNs — ESPN (@espn) June 22, 2023

TRULY GONE? Is Middleton being a good guy and taking a smaller deal, or is he gone?

Three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton has declined his $40 million player option with the Milwaukee Bucks to become a free agent, his agents Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/k0sO5qhSk6 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2023

CUBS ARE BACK The Cubbies have won 10 of their last 12. Rumors are they are back!

PG13 THE TRUE GOAT? Really? Paul George really?