The Mid-Morning Dump: The Headline Today is College Baseball? Woof.

OMAHA The incoming freshman scored 8 points in the 2nd game of U19 play.
!@BiliewOmaha finishes with 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks in Team USA's 122-70 victory over Lebanon to lock up the pool play title.— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) June 27, 2023
Team USA will face China on Wednesday.
: https://t.co/Ocw32mR9ON#Cyclones | #C5C
GEAUXMAHA Does anybody watch college baseball?
WITH ALL DUE RESPECT Iowa State breaks this record in one day.
Nothing to see here @LSUbaseball #cws2023 #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/8oGNjIMiUw— CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 26, 2023
EXPLETIVES Hey Dalvin Cook, stay the **** away from New York. The Jets literally have a ROTY candidate on a 2nd round rookie contract. Go to Dallas and play three games cuz you’ll get injured and fumble. -A jaded Vikings and Breece Hall fan
FREE FOR ALL A pretty down free agent class, but I’m sure the NBA will be full of shenanigans in the off-season, keep your eye out for a Dame trade too.
SPEAKING OF The future in Portland is Scoot, here’s what’s next for the best Trail Blazer of all time.
SIGNING OFF Stan Verrett and Neil Everett were the Sports Center anchors of my childhood, here’s a look back on Neil’s nearly 20-year career on the flagship show.
ESPN honors Neil Everett before he signs off from SportsCenter for the final time. pic.twitter.com/q42p8EcqJc— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 24, 2023
