The Mid-Morning Dump: Ames Lager

Iowa State Athletics

WE WILL DRINK BEER The We Will Collective has a big announcement.

Because the only thing better than Ames water is Ames Lager!



The We Will Collective is excited to partner with @westobeer on this refreshing American lager. Proceeds of each Ames Lager will be donated to the We Will Collective.



Available later this summer! pic.twitter.com/adb1NJdly9 — WeWillCollective (@WeWillCllective) June 27, 2023

LEGACY RECRUIT Curtis Stinson Jr. posted and JT Rock responded.

Yes. Let's Make it say #committed! ️ https://t.co/3XRRFGg9m5 — JT Rock (@JTRock12) June 27, 2023 Around the Country

REST IN PEACE Former QB Ryan Mallett has passed away.

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett, who played seven seasons in the NFL, died Tuesday, according to the school district where he coached high school football. He was 35.



More: https://t.co/SPL8edp55m pic.twitter.com/i1tAcYzey5 — ESPN (@espn) June 27, 2023

HUH? Interesting take from Dennis Rodman on how Larry Bird would play in today’s league.

3 HUNDO CLUB Massive career milestone J.D. Martinez.

USMNT STAR ON THE MOVE Timo Weah is headed to Juve.