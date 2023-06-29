 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: History Was Made

Can men be perfect? Domingo German says yes

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

AUTOBOTS ROLL OUT The gang for Big 12 Media Days has been decided.

START SPREADING THE NEWS I want you to put the word out there that we are back up.

RUNNIN IT BACK Future MVP Talen Horton-Tucker gets one more year in Utah.

Around the Country

A MAN CAN BE PERFECT Nothing is better than a Perfect Game! Nothing!

WELCOME TO THE SHOW The NHL Draft was last night and the Blackhawks may be back.

THE CARDS STINK! What is going on in St. Louis and why do they have the third worse record in the NL?

YIKESSSSS I don’t know what is worse, the score or where the kick went!

