The Mid-Morning Dump: History Was Made

AUTOBOTS ROLL OUT The gang for Big 12 Media Days has been decided.
‼️— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) June 28, 2023
️ pic.twitter.com/xRFwfo9YNj
START SPREADING THE NEWS I want you to put the word out there that we are back up.
...— Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) June 28, 2023
Welcome to Iowa State, Coach Maestas!https://t.co/NTH45QTTo2#Cyclones pic.twitter.com/etzgQ9iVV6
RUNNIN IT BACK Future MVP Talen Horton-Tucker gets one more year in Utah.
Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Utah Jazz for next season, agent Rich Paul says— Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 28, 2023
A MAN CAN BE PERFECT Nothing is better than a Perfect Game! Nothing!
27 up. 27 down. Perfection for Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/8ytbodnEXA— New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023
WELCOME TO THE SHOW The NHL Draft was last night and the Blackhawks may be back.
Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago. ☝️— NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023
The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/So6pRM5Kfg
THE CARDS STINK! What is going on in St. Louis and why do they have the third worse record in the NL?
Jose Altuve in the CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/UeVuMW3W8r— MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023
YIKESSSSS I don’t know what is worse, the score or where the kick went!
St Kitts defender gets a Rodon blast directly to the beans #USMNT pic.twitter.com/OPTpMvlspL— CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 29, 2023
Loading comments...