The Mid-Morning Dump: History Was Made

Iowa State Athletics

AUTOBOTS ROLL OUT The gang for Big 12 Media Days has been decided.

START SPREADING THE NEWS I want you to put the word out there that we are back up.

RUNNIN IT BACK Future MVP Talen Horton-Tucker gets one more year in Utah.

Talen Horton-Tucker is opting into his $11 million deal with the Utah Jazz for next season, agent Rich Paul says — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 28, 2023 Around the Country

A MAN CAN BE PERFECT Nothing is better than a Perfect Game! Nothing!

27 up. 27 down. Perfection for Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/8ytbodnEXA — New York Yankees (@Yankees) June 29, 2023

WELCOME TO THE SHOW The NHL Draft was last night and the Blackhawks may be back.

Connor Bedard, welcome to Chicago. ☝️



The @NHLBlackhawks select forward Connor Bedard with the first overall selection in the 2023 #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/So6pRM5Kfg — NHL (@NHL) June 28, 2023

THE CARDS STINK! What is going on in St. Louis and why do they have the third worse record in the NL?

Jose Altuve in the CLUTCH! pic.twitter.com/UeVuMW3W8r — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

YIKESSSSS I don’t know what is worse, the score or where the kick went!