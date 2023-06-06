Cyclones Land Three-Star LB

Iowa State lands 3-star 2024 linebacker Cael Brezina. The 3-star product chose the Cyclones over Syracuse, Western Michigan, Army, Air Force, and Indiana. Iowa State was his first Power Five offer back in January.
Ready to work @CycloneFB !! ️ ️ @TysonVeidt @ISUMattCampbell @DerekHoodjer @KelliFogt @Coach_Langs @CoachNateISU @CoachTomblinISU @ISUFBRecruiting @CycloneEQUIP @KHigh4Cy @SheldonCroneyJr @Coach_Heacock @Coach_Broom pic.twitter.com/G6OhaGUD3L— Cael Brezina (@CaelBrezina) June 6, 2023
Listed at 6’3 and 200 lbs, Brezina is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed on defense. This frame is something that can be improved with time, especially in the linebacker position.
He’s a solid all-around player who can be a major help on the defensive end in more ways than one. He becomes the eighth recruit in the class of 2024, which is currently ranked #33 in the nation.
