Cyclones Land Three-Star LB

Iowa State lands 3-star 2024 linebacker Cael Brezina. The 3-star product chose the Cyclones over Syracuse, Western Michigan, Army, Air Force, and Indiana. Iowa State was his first Power Five offer back in January.

Listed at 6’3 and 200 lbs, Brezina is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed on defense. This frame is something that can be improved with time, especially in the linebacker position.

He’s a solid all-around player who can be a major help on the defensive end in more ways than one. He becomes the eighth recruit in the class of 2024, which is currently ranked #33 in the nation.