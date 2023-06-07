 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Messi to the States

Some big news and an intriguing game 3.

By RyanHarrison
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Iowa State Athletics

WELCOME FRESHMAN Kayden Fish and Jelani Hamilton have landed.

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS Good luck Cyclones!

Around the Country

TAKING HIS TALENTS TO SOUTH BEACH Welcome the GOAT to the USA.

GRAND SLAM ALERT Highlight from last nights shootout.

GAME THREE Who ya got? Could this matchup decide the series?

BEST DIVISION IN FOOTBALL? Who wins the AFC East?

EXPANSION RUMORS What is next for the Big 12?

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...