The Mid-Morning Dump: Nuggets Take Game 3

Iowa State Athletics

ADDING TO THE CULTURE Iowa State Football adds two new recruits to the 2024 class.

Cyclones Land Three-Star LB https://t.co/cu77l9Tbtz — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) June 6, 2023

GREAT GUY MONTE This makes me smile.

Monte Morris, all-time teammate (even when he’s not on the team).

pic.twitter.com/KYPdJdC8hi — Tom Turner (@tom_turner00) June 8, 2023

FINALS BOUND Ezekiel Rop will run Friday in the National Final after finishing third in the semifinal.

GOLFIN WITH THE GALS Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn participates in the Arnold Palmer Cup. Pretty cool.

Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn is participating in the College AM today at the @ArnoldPalmerCup.#Cyclonitas | #APCup pic.twitter.com/w8QoQVLqVN — Iowa State Women's Golf (@CycloneWGOLF) June 7, 2023 Around the Country

TAKEN BACK THE SERIES Jokic breaks records, Braun shows up big time, and the Nuggs win.

GET READY TO LEARN CHINESE BUDDY This start came after he said, “I Would Give Away My Hypothetical First-Born To Be The Old Me.”

Dodgers P Noah Syndergaard has allowed 6 ER in 3 IP so far tonight vs the Reds.



It's his 4th start allowing 6+ ER this season, tied with Cincinnati's Graham Ashcroft & Oakland's Kyle Muller for the most such starts in MLB this season. pic.twitter.com/5fyaNcwe55 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 8, 2023

BRAUN A DAWG 15 points, 87% FG, and four rebounds in just 19 minutes for the rookie.

“it’s the Christian Braun Show here in the Fourth Quarter”



and we couldn’t be more proud — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) June 8, 2023

WHAT IS THIS TWEET So Chris Paul and the Suns are taking a break.....or just thinking about it?