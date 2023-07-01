Iowa State Football’s summer recruiting so far

The summer can be a little bit boring with sports news, but Iowa State Football has continued to make moves. New recruits have signed with the Cyclones, with more visiting and gaining offers throughout the dog days of summer.

Cooper Anderson - TE - 3-Star

Alexander seemed to be one of the top targets for Iowa State in the 2024 class. The Cyclones offered him this past winter and gained his commitment over Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas A&M, Miami (FL), and Stanford.

Stealing Alexander from his home state school Oklahoma is impressive and tight end coach Taylor Mouser was the main coach behind the recruitment. Currently, he is the highest-ranked recruit out of the 2024 class and the 35th-best recruit at his position.

Cael Brezina - LB - 3-Star

Cael Brezina picked Iowa State over Indiana, Army, Syracuse, and Western Michigan. What gained Iowa State’s attention with Brezina’s game is his great physicality, even with his size. Listed at 6’3 and 200 lbs, the Illinois product is known for his speed on defense. He’s a solid all-around player who can be a major help on the defensive end in more ways than one.

Iowa State was his first Power 5 offer and he stayed true to the Cyclones through his recruitment period.

Carson Van Dinter- S - 3-Star

Van Dinter is a Wisconsin product that plays the safety position. Currently ranked as a three-star, he is listed at 6’3 and 195 pounds. Van Dinter has a verified 40-time at 4.59 seconds. He held offers from North Dakota, Minnesota State, and had interest from Wisconsin.

He was quite the standout at Iowa State’s camp and seems to have promise in the Cyclones' secondary. His quickness and physicality are impressive to have at his position, along with being able to make impact plays in the open field.

Dylan Lee - RB - 3-Star

At 6’1 and 200 pounds, Lee is a versatile back from Gilbert, Arizona. The Cyclones offered him back in late May and with most of the coaches playing a role in his recruitment, he quickly joined Iowa State.

Lee had offers from Arizona State, UNLV, Boise State, and Bowling Green. He is a talented running back with a great opportunity to help out the Cyclones’ backfield in the future.

Deyon Batiste - QB - 3-Star

The Texas native is listed as an athlete and/or a quarterback depending on the database. Batiste took an official visit to Ames at the beginning of June and not far after he committed. He is a versatile quarterback and is quite the athlete on the football field.

Batiste held offers from Army, Texas State, and Stetson. It isn’t the most promising list of offers, but Iowa State believes the playmaking and athletic ability is something not to pass up on. Batiste measures at 6’4 and 205 pounds as well.

The Helton Twins (Brent and Wade) - OL - 3Star

The Helton Twins have been recruited by the Iowa State offensive line coach Ryan Clayton. The Twins also recently took a visit to Ames as they had offers from Minnesota, Utah, SMU, Arizona State, and Oregon State. Wade Helton is listed at 6’5 and 280 pounds while being a better prospect.

AJ Burton - OL - 3-Star

Burton picked Iowa State over Washington State, Colorado, Indiana, and Colorado State. Currently, he is ranked as the fifth-best recruit in the state of Colorado. Burton was great up front on the line with his size and ability to move. It’s a signing that could really give some good momentum moving forward for the O-Line.

Quentin Taylor - S - 3-Star

Florida safety Quentin Taylor committed to the Cyclones back in May, as he picked them over other schools. Taylor had offers from West Virginia, Duke, Virginia, Washington State, Western Michigan, and Navy. The 6-0, 180-pound three-star defensive back will work well in Heacock’s defense, especially with his versatility. A fun fact about Taylor is that he is the nephew of former two-time Pro Bowler NFL safety Brandon Meriweather.