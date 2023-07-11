The Mid-Morning Dump: Fitzgerald Fired

Iowa State Athletics

SHAWTY GOT HIPS, AND SHAWTY GOT GRASS I’m no grass expert but that’s a damn good-looking field.

The day is finally here. Soccer sod harvest and install at @cycloneSCR stadium. @MtnView_Seeds 365ss grown by @iastate_cals. Thanks to @IowaSportsTurf for a fantastic construction process and installation. @GrassmaxSystems will be installed later this week. Grow baby grow!! pic.twitter.com/DV4gOIAwD9 — Cyclone Turfgrass (@CycloneTurf) July 10, 2023 Around the Country

THAT’S WILD-CATS Everything from freshman hazing to systemic racism. Northwestern no longer has a head coach.

SHUT UP DANNY Coming to the defense of a homophobic and racist football program is certainly a choice you can make. I promise there’s hundreds of coaches that can win football games without letting ‘The Purge’ happen in their locker rooms. My two cents.

Never been easier to fire people from your couch on a keyboard. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) July 10, 2023

BEEF STEW Isaiah Stewart inked a long-term deal with the team that drafted him. A Stewart/Duren front court could be one of the best big duos in the coming years.

JALEN DUR-ANT or Kevin Duren? Speaking of the Pistons center is making a name for himself in summer league.

They let Jalen Duren develop a handle and a jumpshot its #over pic.twitter.com/EaViqrIWdZ — gianni (@Clapped_Dre) July 8, 2023

DINGERS Vlad Jr impaled 72 home runs in Seattle last night.

The Guerreros are the first father-son duo to each win a Home Run Derby pic.twitter.com/lqcriizfLf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 11, 2023

WINNING in July? The Brooklyn Nets are no longer the team of the summer, sad.