The Mid-Morning Dump: CLONE FEST

Iowa State Athletics

CLONE FEST The first officially licensed craft beer for the Clones is here.

Iowa State University and local brewer Backpocket Brewing have teamed up to launch Clone Fest, the first officially licensed craft beer of the Iowa State Cyclones. @BackpocketBrew https://t.co/7vL614lmOh — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) July 11, 2023

WRESTLING TICKETS Support your Cyclone wrestling team.

SHAEDON BEHAVE Highlight of the night from the summer league.

SHAEDON SHARPE BROKE KAI JONES AND POSTERIZED HIM pic.twitter.com/f1OmmXUFti — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2023

NBA FREE AGENCY Who is still available for your team to grab late in free agency?

THREE-PEAT? Breaking down the members of the USWNT as they prepare for the World Cup.

QUARTERBACK I will be watching this show for sure.

MLB ALL-STAR GAME The streak is over.