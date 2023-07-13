4-Star Center JT Rock Reclassifies To 2023 Class

4-Star and seven foot center JT Rock will be coming to Ames a season early! Rock announced this evening he will be forgoing his last high school season and join Iowa State this fall.

I am excited to announce that I will be graduating from high school early and heading to Iowa State this fall. I will be joining the Men's Basketball program as a freshman. I am thankful for the unwavering support of my family always! #CyclONEnation let's get to work! ️ pic.twitter.com/YBiwrvkT9G — JT Rock (@JTRock12) July 14, 2023

Per Nick Osen of 247Sports, Rock will redshirt this upcoming season. With the open scholarship that Iowa State had, it allowed T.J. Otzelberger to be creative with it. This is certainly creative. Rock currently sits at a 90 composite rating and 4-star recruit according to 247Sports.

Rock had offers from Iowa, Creighton, Kansas and Purdue before choosing to commit to Iowa State. It will certainly be fun to see the strides that Rock will make this coming season practicing against a pretty good front court that Iowa State has assembled for this upcoming season.

Stay tuned to WRNL for more as it develops!