The Mid-Morning Dump: Dog Days of Summer

There’s baseball anddddd that’s about it.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

GUESS WHO’S BACK Ashley gets another shot in the big leagues!

OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL Nothing better than another Cyclone about to run the NFL.

AWESOME CAUSE! A great idea to come up with this and I will also be hammering the over.

NEVER A DAY OFF Our tennis squad just gets better and better.

Around the Country

SAD DAY BAD DAY Yankees are in shambles and it’s not even August.

FEELS LIKE 2014 The Orioles are back in first place and seem to be good at baseball again.

BRO YOU GOOD? Bryce Harper’s controller straight up died during the at-bat.

