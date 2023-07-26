 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: Brock Injury Update

He’s back.

By RyanHarrison
/ new

Iowa State Athletics

QB1 Mr. Purdy is back.

CAN’T WAIT Man basketball season is gonna be fun.

Around the Country

IMMEDIATE IMPACT I mean... what did you expect?

BAG ALERT Herbert is getting paid.

WREXHAM STAR DOWN Paul Mullin of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenny’s Wrexham AFC has suffered an injury in a preseason match.

NEW LOOK? The Cowboys are adjusting to “less RB friendly NFL.”

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...