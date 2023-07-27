The Mid-Morning Dump: Well Well Well Guess Who’s Back

GOOD VIBES What’s better than The Bridge? Biking on The Bridge!
What a view! Day three of @RAGBRAI_IOWA routed thousands of riders through Jack Trice Stadium and across the gateway bridge. pic.twitter.com/oLHYZY0G62— Iowa State University (@IowaStateU) July 26, 2023
HAPPY BIRTHDAY Happy B-Day to one of the more underrated Cyclones.
Happy Birthday, Marial!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/cp0WAXV99a— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) July 26, 2023
DON’T MISS OUT ISU Volleyball is only going to get better, mine as well go watch a couple matches.
! New season tickets will remain on sale, get to Hilton this fall!— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) July 26, 2023
HOW THE TABLES HAVE TURNED You could not live with your own failure. Where did that bring you? Back to me.
Colorado is leaving the Pac-12 and will return to the Big 12 in 2024, per @Brett_McMurphy— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2023
Colorado is leaving due to the "uncertainty of the Pac-12's future" and the Big 12's "stability" pic.twitter.com/S3U5OQA4H5
THE TRADE DEADLINE IS HERE The Angels are all in at the deadline for the first time in franchise history!
OFFICIAL: The Angels have acquired RHP Lucas Giolito and RHP Reynaldo López from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for minor league LHP Ky Bush and C Edgar Quero. pic.twitter.com/Q6pdZ9MKve— Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 27, 2023
EVERYBODY CALM DOWN The U.S. Women avoid a loss and a serious problem.
FINAL:— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) July 27, 2023
USA 1 - 1 NED #USWNT x @Visa pic.twitter.com/i9B2U0L8zN
HAPPY TO BE BACK Kike Hernandez is back in blue and he couldn't be happier.
This is great.— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 26, 2023
Kiké Hernandez has officially made his return to the Dodgers dugout and it went as you’d expect.
pic.twitter.com/451uuTQl43
