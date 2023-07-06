 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: A Hilarious Cardinals Loss

Cardinals have lost 6 of their last 8 and look to be dead in the water.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

BEST OF THE BEST T.J. Tampa is the lone Cyclone to make Preseason All-Big.

NEWEST SPLASH BRO Kalscheur earns his first points in the NBA Summer League.

OSUN GETS HIS SHINE Osun Osunniyi is probably the fifth-best player on the Wizards now.

Around the Country

SOMEHOW IT’S GETTING WORSE This play perfectly describes the Cardinals' season.

THE PERFECT TRADE? You could make the argument that each team won this trade.

FOUL MACHINE 10 turnovers and 15 fouls in two games. Brandon Miller can do it all!

BRACKET IS FINAL Who is coming away with the 2023 derby crown?

