The Mid-Morning Dump: A Hilarious Cardinals Loss

BEST OF THE BEST T.J. Tampa is the lone Cyclone to make Preseason All-Big.
. . >>> - https://t.co/kBrbNAnLCz— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) July 5, 2023
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/84bXsoY9uQ
NEWEST SPLASH BRO Kalscheur earns his first points in the NBA Summer League.
First Summer League bucket for @GabrielKalsche1! #Cyclones | #C5C— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) July 5, 2023
pic.twitter.com/jDpJ38RQ1q
OSUN GETS HIS SHINE Osun Osunniyi is probably the fifth-best player on the Wizards now.
!— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) July 5, 2023
: https://t.co/T18q7r915c#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/dQ42DBkdoV
SOMEHOW IT’S GETTING WORSE This play perfectly describes the Cardinals' season.
The Marlins walk it off on a BRUTAL Cardinals throwing error pic.twitter.com/PTiu4S7Ybj— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 6, 2023
THE PERFECT TRADE? You could make the argument that each team won this trade.
Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023
- Mavs: Grant Williams
- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030
- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf
FOUL MACHINE 10 turnovers and 15 fouls in two games. Brandon Miller can do it all!
Brandon Miller first two Summer League games:— StatMuse (@statmuse) July 5, 2023
Game 1 — Game 2 —
18 PTS 6 PTS
5 REB 4 REB
3 AST 7 AST
6 TOV 4 TOV
7 PF 8 PF
It’s just Summer League. pic.twitter.com/evHrkeKrYR
BRACKET IS FINAL Who is coming away with the 2023 derby crown?
Get ready for a bunch of BIG FLIES because the Home Run Derby bracket is set— ESPN (@espn) July 6, 2023
July 10, 8 ET on ESPN and ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/1AYm1dpmf2
Loading comments...