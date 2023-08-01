Hunter Dekkers Accused of Betting On Iowa State By Story County Attorney’s Office

There is now some clarity of the gambling probe that has plagued the offseason and Hunter Dekkers is right in the middle of it.

The Story County Attorney’s office has filed a criminal complaint against Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers. The Cyclone quarterback is being charged with tampering records related to the probe into the sports gambling.

Dekkers according to the complaint has been accused of placing 26 wagers on Iowa State sporting events, including the 2021 Oklahoma State game in which he was a backup at the time. The complaint also details that Dekkers made over $2,799 total in bets.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Dekkers but one can assume it’s not going to be friendly to his eligibility and time in Ames. Stay tuned to WRNL as more develops.