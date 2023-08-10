The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyhawk Game Is Sold Out

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE The Cyclones end their Bahamas trip undefeated!
Cyclones Close Foreign Tour with 79-66 Win Over Puerto Rico— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) August 9, 2023
: https://t.co/U5YcP8wVoJ#Cyclones | #C5C | #BahamaClones | @CS_MGMT pic.twitter.com/89S4Rxk51U
MORE PROBLEMS ARISE Both starters, Jirehl Brock and Isaiah Lee has yet to practice this summer.
Two more Iowa State football starters confirmed to be missing fall camp https://t.co/C9sXVvMAxv via @DMRegister— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) August 9, 2023
IT’S OFFICIAL The CyHawk game is all sold out, even before the season starts!
— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) August 9, 2023
https://t.co/xG6CjeeV0n
https://t.co/Tr2cDNz6Al#PackTheJack pic.twitter.com/0A3614oznZ
FIU UNDEFEATED SZN COMING FIU didn’t miss at all with these masterpieces.
FIU just dropped Miami Vice jerseys pic.twitter.com/YTkGZCGtXc— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 10, 2023
HE HAS DONE IT Michael Lorenzen joins the ranks of the best with his own no-hitter!
Michael Lorenzen throws the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. His family's reaction is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NARDYMwK0— MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2023
WHOOPIES That’s one way to lose a game.
THAT'LL DO!#ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/doQk6PfHHh— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 9, 2023
WHAT ARE THE ODDS Fenway continues to amaze its audience.
Pretty sure a ball has never got stuck in a scoreboard light at Fenway— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 10, 2023
(via @NESN)pic.twitter.com/gLIidsh6IH
Loading comments...