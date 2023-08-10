The Mid-Morning Dump: Cyhawk Game Is Sold Out

Iowa State Athletics

ENDING ON A HIGH NOTE The Cyclones end their Bahamas trip undefeated!

MORE PROBLEMS ARISE Both starters, Jirehl Brock and Isaiah Lee has yet to practice this summer.

Two more Iowa State football starters confirmed to be missing fall camp https://t.co/C9sXVvMAxv via @DMRegister — Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) August 9, 2023

IT’S OFFICIAL The CyHawk game is all sold out, even before the season starts!

FIU UNDEFEATED SZN COMING FIU didn’t miss at all with these masterpieces.

FIU just dropped Miami Vice jerseys pic.twitter.com/YTkGZCGtXc — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 10, 2023

HE HAS DONE IT Michael Lorenzen joins the ranks of the best with his own no-hitter!

Michael Lorenzen throws the 14th no-hitter in Phillies history. His family's reaction is everything. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9NARDYMwK0 — MLB (@MLB) August 10, 2023

WHOOPIES That’s one way to lose a game.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS Fenway continues to amaze its audience.