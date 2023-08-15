The Mid-Morning Dump: Breece Mode, Activated

Iowa State Athletics

BREECE TIME Breece Hall was cleared for practice the day after the Jets signed Dalvin Cook... no idea.

WEEK 3 My interest in the upcoming football season has dropped dramatically, but my hunger for football to be back is at an all-time high.

O’ CANADA Ejim, still a bucket.

back-to-back jacks‼️



Melvin Ejim & RJ Barrett helping hang around vs. Germany in the DBB Super Cup Final#FIBAWC | #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/QV4EG61atE — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 13, 2023

QB1 I wonder if Tyrese could use his couple years of eligibility left to go behind center.

ACTUAL QB1 Same city different sport, the Pacers have their playmaker in Tyrese, and the Colts are hoping they found their passing superstar too.

TOP 100 College football players, spoiler Iowa State has zero.

NEW TANKS Tanking just isn’t what it used to be back in my day. Sam Presti will find a new way to perfect it though.

HIP HOPPED 50 years of hip hop, here’s what to expect from the next half century.

STOP ME IF YOU’VE HEARD THIS James Harden is unhappy with his current team and situation. I, for one, am shocked.

THIS AIN’T IT What in the Karl Malone is going on here?

MAKE IT RAIN Not all hero's wear capes, but they do carry cash.