The Mid-Morning Dump: Football is Slowly Approaching

Will McDonald destroyed Tristan Wirfs with a nasty spin move.

By Thomas_Turner
Iowa State Athletics

CLOSER AND CLOSER With everyday that goes by we get closer to Cyclone Football.

START THE COUNTDOWN We are less than 10 days away from the first volleyball game.

MCDONALD > WIRFS Per usual, Cyclones are making noise in the NFL.

Around the Country

GO CUBS GO What’s better, the home run or the celebration?

TATIS WOAH! Fernando seems to always make a baseball game better.

WHO Y’ALL GOT? The World Cup is down to two, Spain and England.

FIRST LOOK It’s gonna take some time getting use to this.

