Litecast: Gambling Revelations, Matt Reviews Ames Lager, and Big 12 Expansion

Matt & Austin are back with the Litecast ramping up for football season. Hunter Dekkers will not be Iowa State’s QB as we react to the announcement of his involvement in the gambling probe. Plus, what this means for Iowa State on the football field this fall. Also, Matt tried Ames Lager at RAGBRAI, so we needed a review and another reason to get excited for the rollout. We finish with some talk about of the state of the Big 12 and the Pac-12 with conference realignment still in the news.