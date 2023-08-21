The Mid-Morning Dump: Temperatures Like the Scorching Surface of the Sun

Iowa State Athletics

GERRY VAUGHN. A very nice spotlight here from Rob Gray.

OFFENSIVE LINE. Preview of this position.

DEFENSIVE LINE. Preview of this position.

POSITION BATLES. Folks, there is a lot going on in fall camp.

SOCCE. The ISU women are 2-0!

Around The Country

WEEK 0. It is HERE FOLKS.

TITLE CONTENDERS. And their biggest flaws this season.

JIMMY GRAHAM. Was arrested apparently?

FANTASY FOOTBALL. Sleepers and a bevy of fantasy info you’ll need this season.

ISAIAH BOLDEN. Is thankfully out of the hospital after a scary situation.

USA. USA. USA. Clawed back for a win thanks to Ant Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton.

NBA INQUIRY. Into the bizarre James Harden situation.

JUICY. NBA storylines for the 2023-24 season.

MLB. Power rankings as August starts to draw to a close.